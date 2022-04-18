“It bothers me”; Patrick de Paula’s situation at Botafogo arrives at Palmeiras and has repercussions on the alviverde crowd

Young man has been suffering the first criticisms in General Severiano and this also has repercussions among Palmeiras fans

Palmeiras has two more days of preparation for the confrontation against Flamengo, which takes place this Wednesday (20), in Rio de Janeiro, for the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Maracanã Stadium. Verdão still hasn’t won the Brazilian tournament and needs to recover those points that were left along the way.

Abel Ferreira should go with his best for the duel against Rubro-Negro, one of the main opponents in the fight for the titles of the season. Alviverde knows they can’t let their rivals shoot. The team from Rio de Janeiro has four points in the Brasileirão and the Atlético-MG team already has six. Palmeiras with one, need to engage the “fourth gear” and seek the first positions.

At the other end, the midfielder Patrick de Paula already start to receive the first criticism in Botafogo. Revealed in the youth categories of Verdão, the 22-year-old has had his performance questioned with the Fogão shirt since he arrived. Not even the victory over Ceará left the atmosphere lighter for the athlete, who is being charged on the social networks.

A Glorioso profile called “FogoStats” criticized PK with the following sayings: “It bothers me the habit that Patrick de Paula has of giving the pass and not moving to generate a reception or unmark. Just did this twice in a row”, stated.

Another, called the athlete a “lazy” player on the field: “Bad Paula’s Patrick isn’t. In Palmeiras you could see that. Paula’s Patrick is something that irritates more than a bad player: he IS a lazy player”, he said.