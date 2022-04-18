It’s bad, Flamengo! Midfielder suffers injury and will only return in the second half

After a troubled start to the year, it seems that Flamengo is finding joy again. In front of a crowded Maracanã, the team prevailed and beat São Paulo 3-1, with goals from Gabigol, Isla and Arrascaeta. The victory gives more tranquility to the work of Paulo Sousa.

However, Mais Querido has been facing a lot of injury problems. Since the 2021 season, this has been a tonic in everyday life: many players in recovery. The problem is that the line at the Medical Department will increase.

THE Flamengo announced that midfielder Matheus França suffered an ankle injury. And this Monday, the 18th, he will undergo surgery. Thus, according to journalist Venê Casagrande, the player will be embezzled over the next few months. The expectation is that he will return only in the second half of the year..

France’s injury happened during the game against São Paulo. In a ball dispute with goalkeeper Jandrei, the red-black promise felt the injury and was soon substituted.

Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship

With the victory over São Paulo, Flamengo went to four points and reached 4th place in the Brasileirão. The team’s next commitment for the tournament is on Saturday, the 23rd, against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada.