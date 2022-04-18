“It’s the strength of a group”, says Márcio Fernandes after Paysandu’s rout with a missing team | paysandu

Without being able to count on six players, five of them starting, the Boogeyman had the debut of three athletes hired for the Terceirona dispute, with emphasis on the midfielder Wesley, who scored two goals in his first match for the bicolor team.

– It is the strength of a group, we have many players outside our team. They are important players like Ricardinho, Marlon, Danrlei, Serginho… They are important players within our system and that can cause a huge inconvenience, but, thank God, the team was firm. The pieces that entered matched and we had a great victory.

Rookie Wesley scored two goals — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu

The team performed well, showed superiority, looked for the goal from the beginning. Everything we worked on during the week was done in-game — Márcio Fernandes, Paysandu coach

A moment that drew a lot of attention during the match was the posture of Márcio Fernandes with the team winning 2-0 in the first half. The coach gestured a lot and showed that he wanted more from the bicolor team in the match.

“It’s my way of working, they know that. They even joke that I’m never happy, but it’s not, I’m always looking for the best. We can never relax, the 2-0 score will always cause fear. We always have to be alert so that the team doesn’t relax – says the coach.

Paysandu beats Atlético-CE by 5-0 — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu