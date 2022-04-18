João Gomes factor: with each more mature game, youngsters reflect the growth of Flamengo by Paulo Sousa | Flamengo

An individual who reflects the collective. This is the representation of João Gomes in Flamengo in 2022. No wonder, the 21-year-old midfielder is the player who most entered the field since the arrival of Paulo Sousa: 18 times in 20 matches.

The gala performance against São Paulo, when he was elected the best in the field, is didactic. Precise in the adjustment between high scoring and defensive balance in the movement of the lines, João Gomes reflects a Flamengo increasingly aware of his coach’s desires. Paulo Sousa, by the way, spends the 90 minutes guiding the young man, who bet on polishing as soon as he arrived at the club.

João Gomes on arrival at Maracanã for Flamengo vs São Paulo

Right away, the Portuguese identified skills in João Gomes that would be fundamental to the style of play he wanted to implement in Flamengo. If the search for the “box to box” ended up at the end of the list of the club’s actions on the market, the process of cutting the nestling of Ninho do Urubu became the coach’s mission, who from the beginning gave responsibility and gave confidence.

Proposals from clubs in the Middle East were promptly rejected on the grounds that it would be used, and Paulo Sousa has already revealed behind the scenes that he sees in João Gomes characteristics of his time as a player. Two-time Champions League champion for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the same position, the Portuguese relied on the growth of the midfielder and did well.

“He is a player that has a unique characteristic in our squad in the offensive and defensive ball disputes. He is very strong physically”

– You have to associate dynamics with faster ball, whether in short, medium and long passes. That’s where you have to improve to become a player of a much higher level. We believe and have the idea of ​​creating dynamics that can help you.

In a position where he switched options at the beginning of the season, Paulo Sousa gradually gave the message to João Gomes: he is the starter, let the others fight for a place by his side. And the evolution in the last games is clear and gradual.

According to SofaScore portal, João is the leader of Flamengo in five aspects of the season: duels won, balls recovered, fouls suffered, certain dribbles and interceptions. Valences that were evident in the great performance against São Paulo.

João Gomes had a fundamental role in the red-black domain by adjusting the offensive movements in the high mark. It was his steals that allowed real chances until Gabigol opened the scoring. The movements with the ball also evolve gradually and evidently. João drives less and serves his teammates more, as in the beautiful three-finger assist for Isla.

On Saturday afternoon at Maracanã, the choice as the best in the field on TV Globo’s broadcast was indisputable, and the numbers prove it. João had 91% of success in the passes, won 11 of the 17 direct duels for the ball, suffered seven fouls, committed three tackles and lost the ball only five times in 50 actions.

A reflection of a player who sums up what the team has been under the command of Paulo Sousa, who “picks you up” during the 90 minutes. The physical strength of the 21-year-old over time is used with greater intelligence within the tactical scheme, just as Flamengo is increasingly comfortable with the concept proposed by its coach.