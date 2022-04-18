Johnny Depp’s doctor exposes the actor’s messages about Amber Heard on trial: “Desperate for success and fame”

The trial of the lawsuit that Johnny Depp moves against Amber Heard had unpublished testimony this Monday (18), with revelations of text messages sent by the actor to his doctor. At the hearing, those present watched a video recorded by Dr. David Kipper, famous for handling addiction cases. The information is from DailyMail.

The doctor was hired by Depp in May 2014. The texts analyzed by the court were sent in March 2015, a month after the stars’ wedding. “Hello, fuck, there was another one. I can’t live like this. She’s as full of shit as a ‘Christmas turkey’. I’m full! No more! Constant and vengeful insults! Do you know what is so much more painful than your venomous and degrading speech? Her horrible and purposefully painful tirades, and her shocking treatment of the man she was supposed to love above all else.”says the actor.

Depp continued: “Here’s the reality, mate: your obsession with yourself [Amber] it’s much more important. She’s ambitious as fuck! She is so desperate for success and fame. That must be why I was chosen. She hammered me like the sad old man I am. I’m very upset”.

According to Kipper, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was initially diagnosed with tattention deficit hyperactivity disorder, level 1 bipolar disorder, insomnia, chronic substance abuse disorder, and chronic reflux.

Continue after Advertising

About Amber, he said that the actress has a strong family history of drug and alcohol abuse and is particularly sensitive to her ex-husband’s behaviors. Still, the doctor assured that he was never contacted by Heard to treat injuries caused by Johnny Depp.

The actor’s personal nurse was also heard and read his notes on Depp’s health. In June 2014, Debbie Lloyd stated that he became addicted to drugs after undergoing dental treatment. “Patient afraid to get out of addiction, but knows that’s what he needs to do. Patient expressed emotional trauma that causes her depression and anxiety, and fear of never feeling normal without her drugs.”wrote.

The professional also reported an episode in which she found the star with bloody hands. According to the notes, he “punched a whiteboard in the kitchen” after an altercation with Heard. Still, at the time, he was being aggressive “for no apparent reason”, including on the set.

Continue after Advertising

“How will I look at her when she comes back professing her undying love. It’s all a fucking lie. I’m feeling so fucked up. Why was she at the damn wrap party until 5 am? The lies are so clear now. What was so interesting about keeping her there for so long? I want the truth. She wants a change and will change. Need help. I don’t know what’s real and what’s paranoid jealousy.”, says one of the messages sent by the actor. According to Lloyd, Depp claimed that he knew his problems with his ex stemmed from his addictions.

The process

Years after their split, Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of defamation. The whole story began in 2018, when the actress wrote an article in “The Washington Post” claiming that she is a survivor of domestic violence. As much as she did not mention the artist’s name, he filed a lawsuit and alleges that the ex’s text brought damage to her reputation.

In court, Depp wants to prove that the details of Heard’s depositions would be false. The star asked for compensation of US$ 50 million (approximately R$ 233 million). Heard, in turn, made a contrary claim and asked for US$ 100 million (about R$ 467 million) later. The trial began last week and the jury will give its verdict on the matter.

In the first days in court, other revelations and strong testimonies emerged, such as an accusation of sexual assault by the actress. Find out all the details by clicking here.