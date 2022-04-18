Julia Roberts debuts in ‘Gaslit’, new Prime Video series; Check out other series of the week

Prime Video streaming prepares a lot of content to offer to those who already have a guaranteed subscription or who can subscribe to the platform.

After adding the films from the saga of 007you can still check out other content that will be available soon on Prime Video.

So, to ensure a good marathon of the series, check out the list of series that will still be released on Amazon Prime Video this month.

PRIME VIDEO: check out the series that will be released this week

gaslit

Available on STARZ PLUS, the series is available, this Monday (18), on the streaming platform. The story features Julia Roberts and Sean Penn as main characters.

Access the Gaslit series here.

Synopsis: The original STARZ series brings a modern interpretation of the Watergate scandal. When the invasion takes place, Martha Mitchell’s story takes a turn, and the choices she makes put her reputation on the line and threaten her marriage.

La Jauría

The second season of the series, directed by Lucía Puenzo, Nicolás Puenzo, Sergio Castro, Marialy Rivas, will be available on Friday (22).

See the series La Jauría here.

” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>

Synopsis: After Blanca Ibarra’s disappearance, the Gender Crimes department will find itself involved in a new investigation. This search will be full of complications and macabre challenges that will reveal the existence of a drug trafficking network. In addition to having to face the unfair news that the pack’s youth group will soon be released.

