Julia Roberts Says She Didn’t Do More Romantic Comedies Because She Didn’t Think ‘Something Good Enough’ – Monet

Actress Julia Roberts (Photo: Getty Images)

Julia Roberts has raised her own bar when approving scripts for romantic comedies since she starred and shone in classics of the genre, such as ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’.

The 54-year-old actress admitted in an interview with the New York Times that the main problem was the lack of quality of the stories. In addition to the genre in which she excelled, the last film starring Julia Roberts has also been around for a while, in 2018, with ‘Ben Returns’. In the midst of some minor roles, the last romantic comedy she starred in was in ‘America’s Darlings’ (2001).

A Beautiful Woman (Photo: Disclosure)

“People sometimes misinterpret the amount of time I don’t do a romantic comedy, as if I don’t want to do one,” he explains. “If I’d read something that I thought was on par with the ‘Notting Hill’ script or the wacky fun of ‘My Best Friend Getting Married,’ I would. They didn’t exist until this movie I just made that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

The Oscar-winning actress for ‘Erin Brockovic’ (2000) is referring to the romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’, scheduled for October this year, which also stars George Clooney.

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in a scene from A Place Called Notting Hill (1999) (Photo: Reproduction)

Another thing that made her even more demanding when it came to accepting a job in Hollywood was her desire to keep up with the growth of her three children. “Here’s the point: if I thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I’ve also had three children in the last 18 years. This raises even more the requirement [com a qualidade de um filme]”, details.

She is the mother of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (17 years old) and youngest son Henry (14 years old). All are the result of her marriage to director of photography Daniel Molder, since 2002.

Julia Roberts in the series Gaslit, about the Watergate case (Photo: Disclosure)

Before ‘Ticket to Paradise’, however, Julia Roberts can already be seen in another plot: the series ‘Gaslit’, which premieres on the 24th. Watch the trailer: