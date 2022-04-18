Large cities in Minas do not register deaths from Covid-19 for more than ten days

This Monday (18), the State Department of Health (SES-MG) recorded a single death by Covid-19 in Minas Gerais. The data may be dammed up after the Holy Week holiday, but, in general, the state has been experiencing a downward trend in the epidemiological indices of the pandemic for weeks and some of the largest cities in Minas have been without new deaths for more than ten days. Covid-19. Uberlândia, for example, the second most populous municipality in Minas Gerais, with about 706,500 inhabitants, has not recorded a death for 12 days, and Uberaba, the eighth city with the largest population, with 340,200 residents, has zeroed the number of new deaths. there are 13.

The last death recorded in Uberaba was recorded in the epidemiological bulletin of April 5th. The municipality adds, until the most recent bulletin, this Sunday (17), 1,531 deaths from the disease and 81,900 confirmed cases – since the 5th, there were 281 more infected with a positive diagnosis. “We believe that the period of emergency has passed. The transmission rate (Rt) of the disease has been at 0.67 for two weeks. At the beginning of the year, it was already 3.25. The ICU occupancy rate for Covid is 9%”, details the municipal secretary of Health of Uberaba, Valdilene Alves. An Rt below one means a retraction in the number of cases of the disease, while a number above that shows an increase in transmission.

In Uberlândia, the most recent death record is from the 6th. Since then, the city has added 207 more cases of the disease. In total, 3,342 people died from Covid-19 and 200,100 were infected in the city of Triângulo Mineiro.

Although it has not been so long without a record of deaths from Covid-19, other of the largest cities in Minas Gerais also register a drop in the number of deaths. In Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, for example, two deaths were recorded in the last ten days. Ipatinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, spent 12 consecutive days without deaths at the beginning of April, an interval that was interrupted on the 13th, when the city recorded a new death.

Expanding the third dose is a challenge for mining cities

About 56.3% of adults in Minas Gerais have received the first booster dose so far, according to the State Health Department (SES-MG), and some of the most populous cities in Minas are still struggling to increase the percentage, essential to contain possible future waves of the pandemic.

About 52% of adults have their booster dose delayed in Uberaba, for example. One of the city’s strategies, according to the municipal secretary of Health, Valdilene Alves, is the adoption of visits by vaccination teams to companies and in peripheral regions of the city to reach people with delayed doses. “We have three teams in vans and we go to those people who live in hard-to-reach neighborhoods and have difficulty paying the bus fare to health facilities, for example,” she explains.