LATAM Pass suggests good usage practices and warns of non-compliance with rules

LATAM is providing its customers with tips related to the good use of the LATAM Pass, with ways to prevent accounts from being temporarily or even permanently blocked. The notice is especially aimed at those who practice Points trading.

announcement

See the program’s full press release below:

“The LATAM PASS program is the largest loyalty program in Latin America and offers many exclusive benefits to you, our customer.

But, in order for you to continue enjoying all these benefits, it is important to remember that the misuse of the Program can result in the blocking or even the definitive deletion of your account:

In order not to have your account suspended, pay attention to the points below:

The sale of LATAM PASS points constitutes a violation of the program;

Providing false or inaccurate information to carry out transactions may be considered fraud;

The login information, password and LATAM Pass number are for personal use, non-transferable and exclusively known to the customer, and it is their duty not to disclose or share them by any means or form;

If your personal information is used, including by third parties, you will be responsible for all these activities, exempting LATAM from any misuse”.

Suspension and Deletion of LATAM Pass Accounts

The program also emphasizes that, if these and other irregular situations are identified, accounts may be suspended for a period of six months or, depending on the seriousness of the situation, they may be definitively excluded.

Deleting your account is a definitive penalty and implies the irreversibly loss of all rights related to the program, including category benefits such as preferential boarding, additional baggage, cabin upgrade, access to the VIP lounge, seat reservation at no cost , among other advantages and the cancellation of the points balance.

The LATAM Pass clarifies that the penalty will be applied both to the customer who performed any of these acts, and to the customer who helped or contributed to the practice, or who benefited from it.

Comment

I understand that LATAM considers trading in points harmful to its ecosystem and is gradually implementing changes that, directly or indirectly, seek to reduce such activity.

The company’s message seems to go beyond the “#DigitalSafetyTips” (email title). It is a direct and clear warning so that participants are aware of the possible consequences of not complying with the program’s rules, especially when selling points.

I know people who have had their accounts excluded from US programs for selling miles and upgrade certificates. In Brazil, however, it’s different: I know people who judicially obtained victories by trampling on the rules established by loyalty programs.

The discussion about trading miles and points is controversial and impacts absolutely all passengers. I’m curious, attentive and worried about what will happen in the next chapters. Regardless of how the story unfolds, I hope that the program that implements such restrictions is prepared not to harm the common user.

To access the complete LATAM Pass regulation, click here.