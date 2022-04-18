Learn to avoid 12 mistakes that can lead you to fall into the fine mesh of the IR 2022 – Prisma

make the declaration of Income Tax 2022 requires some care not to fall into the fine mesh and avoid problems with the Federal Revenue.

As soon as the statements are delivered, the process of crossing the data that the IRS receives from the most diverse sources begins, whether from companies, banks, the INSS, health plans, doctors, laboratories, real estate, notaries or credit card administrators. credit, for example, with those who have been informed by taxpayers.

When what is declared by the taxpayer is not the same as what was declared by the other source, the declaration falls into the fine mesh.

“The fine mesh is the process of verifying the inconsistencies of the tax return. If there is wrong information, the return will be separated for a more accurate analysis. If there is an error, the taxpayer can be called to make the adjustment or even there is an investigation with the collection of fines and late taxes”, explains Richard Domingos, executive director of Confirp Accounting.

In 2021, 869,302 taxpayers had their declaration stuck in the loop. The main reasons, according to the Federal Revenue, were the omission of income, the divergence of information and undue deductions.

















12 MISTAKES THAT CAN MAKE YOU FALL INTO FINE MESH













1. Enter values ​​in the taxable income form different from those listed in income reports received from companies, banks, etc.



two. Do not include dependent income



3. Enter medical expenses other than receipts (you must have proof of all medical expenses if the IRS asks for proof) or enter medical expenses that cannot be deducted, such as drug expenses



4. Fully deduct medical expenses that have already been reimbursed



5. Not informing all income received (sometimes the person remembers to inform only what they receive as an employee, but does not inform another source of income, such as a lecture, for example)



6. Cast the same dependents in multiple declarations. For example: father and mother declare the same child; several children declare their mother or father as a dependent. The dependent can appear in only one declaration



7. Not reporting rental income received



8. Deduct contributions to a VGBL-type pension on the Payments Made tab. The Revenue allows the deduction of contributions made to a PGBL-type pension plan (the deduction is up to the limit of 12% of taxable income). The VGBL type pension must be informed in the Assets and Rights form as a financial investment



9. Failure to complete the capital gains form in case of sale of assets and rights whose profit has not been exempt



10. Not filling out the variable income earnings form if the taxpayer operated on the Stock Exchange



11. Deduct payments made as alimony without the support of a court decision, court settlement or agreement drawn up by means of a public deed



12. Update value of assets like houses or cars. Goods must be declared at acquisition cost. To change these values, it is necessary to prove improvements such as renovations to the property or vehicle armoring.















When you notice the error, correct it soon









The Revenue guides taxpayers to settle the pending issues shown in the DIRPF Processing Extract, in the field My Income Taxon the agency’s website.

It is possible to correct the information without any fine or penalty, by means of a rectifying statement. “This correction will not be possible after the taxpayer is summoned or notified”, explains the Revenue.

