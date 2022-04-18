Living with Covid-19 is the theme of Canal Saúde

After more than two years of the pandemic, it is possible to say that we overcome the most critical scenario of Covid-19. With advances in vaccination and immunization processes, one can already hope for better days.





However, the Covid-19 has not yet completely disappeared from our lives, so we need to learn to live with it. Therefore, we need to beware of its long-term effects, always bearing in mind attention to immunity and quality of life.

To address the matter, anchor Jota Batista spoke, in this edition of Canal Saúde, with general practitioner Diana Campos, a homeopath trained in orthomolecular medicine and antiaging.

“How to get stronger? Strengthening our immune system and learning to live with this virus. Accept that it is here, like other viruses, to stay and make the necessary adaptations and improvements in our lives”, highlighted Diana Campos.





Check out this edition of Canal Saúde in full by accessing the player below:



See too

INTERVIEW

Infectologist Filipe Prohaska reflects the end of the Covid emergency in Brazil

INTERVIEW

Out of print book about Dom Helder gets new edition