Love and Thunder’ wins 1st trailer by Marvel and fans go wild with Natalie Portman’s look

A little while ago, the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’the fourth film about the hero, was released by marvel studios. The feature will have some special appearances, as the entire cast of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and also Natalie Portman. She’s back after “disappearing” in MCU and will return as Jane Fosterfemale version of Thor in the HQ’s.

The film continues after the events of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’When Thor decided to go on a trip with the group of guardians. The hero, it is worth remembering, is in the process of reconstruction. In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’he went through some trauma and didn’t kill Thanosallowing the genocide of 50% of living beings.

In the trailer, brother of Loki appears working out and doing physical activities, as he gained a few pounds in the last film. The film is directed by Taika Waititiwho co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonand has Chris HemsworthThe Thor, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

Its premiere will be on July 8, but postponements can happen. THE MCU tries to conquer new fans after losing outstanding figures, such as Iron Man and captain America. Recently, series and movies have introduced new characters: Shang Chi, Kate Bishop (from Hawkeye) and moon knightboth available at Disney Plusare examples.