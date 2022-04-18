Luís Castro explains changes at Botafogo and praises Romildo: ‘Fantastic player’

THE Botafogo conquered the first victory in the Brazilian Championship by defeating Ceará 3-1 on Sunday night at Arena Castelão. Coach Luís Castro made some changes to reach the positive result: the main one was the entry of Daniel Borges, right-back of origin, on the left side.

The coach explained the decision after the match, in a press conference. The reason was thinking about Ceará’s lateral attacks, one of Vozão’s main offensive alternatives.

– Daniel is a runner player, often the lines play three, five (defenders), players need to adapt to any position of the line. Kanu is a right-handed defender who always plays on the left side, so why can’t Daniel play there? The side can play both on the right and on the left. Lima is a player who cuts a lot inwards and in that he would fall to the right foot of the side. Daniel did the job completely,” he explained.

The pressure was great on Botafogo in the last 15 minutes of the first half. Luís Castro put Romildo at the beginning of the complementary stage and the team improved, scoring the two goals of the victory soon after. Shirt 23 was praised.

– Romildo’s entry was because we had to look for spaces and Romildo is a fantastic player for that. From the moment that Ceará was going to launch itself in search of a tie, it would give up more spaces. We understood that he was the ideal player to occupy those spaces ahead of our midline. But you know… when you win, all the coach’s substitutions are good, but if I had lost 3-0, I would have been stupid. It’s like that in everyone (laughs) – completed the Portuguese.