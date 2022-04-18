Luís Castro’s assistant values ​​Botafogo’s victory and chartered flight to Fortaleza: ‘We want the club and players to feel bigger’

Luís Castro’s assistant coach, Vítor Severino greatly valued Botafogo’s 3-1 victory over Ceará this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, the first in the Brazilian Championship. He highlighted the difficulties of the game and the strength of the Botafogo fans who attended in large numbers.

– It is very special for us, we needed it to bring confidence to the team, because the processes are built on top of victories. It’s a victory for this crowd, who were very excited to win, to believe even more in this project, it was special. We found a difficult stadium, against a difficult team, which values ​​our victory even more. It was just a victory, we have to go for much more – said Severino, to “Canal do TF”.

To improve logistics and minimize the impact of the trip in a week with three straight games away from home, Botafogo chartered a plane to and from Fortaleza. The investment was also a point highlighted by Severino.

– Our work is very focused on the game model. Now it’s time to prepare the team, train with a lot of video, with a lot of theory, rest, we’re going to have a chartered flight now, the club is giving these conditions because whoever wants to charge has to give these kind of conditions. We want that, for the club to feel bigger and bigger, the players to feel bigger and bigger. Now it’s basically recovering, but always with our game model, that our training is always based on what our game is – stressed Vítor Severino.