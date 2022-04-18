Man wins more than R$ 1 million in the lottery, but cannot receive for this reason

What would your reaction be if you won more than 1 million reais in the lottery and could not receive the prize? For those who are curious, he is a man of the Algeriawho won a large amount in the Belgium, but cannot charge it. Shall we understand better?

Recently, the man, whose identity was not revealed, won the amount equivalent to R$ 1,272,469.44, but as the amount is considered very high, the only way to receive it would be through a bank account in the country. The big problem in this case is that, as he is not a resident citizen, he does not have the country’s documentation and, therefore, cannot proceed with the respective procedures.

In an interview, Alexander Verstraetewho is the attorney for the winner, commented more on the case: “We are looking for documents that can prove your identity. He will have to contact his family in Algeria.”he said.

And, as if the situation were not complex, the man asked a friend, who has formal documentation in the country, to help him receive the award, however, upon arriving at the place, he and two people who accompanied him ended up arrested, one once they believed that they might have allegedly stolen the winner’s ticket.

Now, while the case is not resolved, the authorities ensure that they will maintain the man’s legal status so that he can receive his award.

Woman thought she had intestinal infection, but got a ‘surprise’

Woman thought she had intestinal infection, but what happened was more serious Illustrative photo – Freepik

The history of Victoya Venisea woman who traveled for work from Louisiana for Georgiaus U.S, reverberated recently after she had a “surprise” and discovered that what appeared to be an intestinal infection was actually something that was only supposed to happen weeks later. Shall we understand better?

According to shared details, the woman was in the hotel room where she was staying when she began to feel severe pains in her stomach, believing it could be the same infection that her daughter had suffered weeks before, so it was in the bathroom that she had the “surprise” .

Check out the rest of the news by clicking here!