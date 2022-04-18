Manchester United closes deal and will have Erik ten Hag as new manager, says journalist | english football

The lengthy selection process that Manchester United put in place to find their new manager appears to have come to an end. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in transfers, the English club has closed a deal with Erik ten Hag, current Ajax boss. Both parties would be ready to sign a contract.

All that would be left now is to agree on the release with Ajax, with whom Ten Hag has a contract. United would, however, need to pay a release clause stipulated at just 2 million euros, a value considered low for the market. The announcement could only be made after this step. Mitchell van der Gaag would be brought in as an auxiliary.

Erik ten Hag would only arrive at the club for the next season, when he would start a project to overhaul the team and the football department, trying to reposition the team as one of the most competitive in Europe. He will have at his side, as a technical consultant, Ralf Rangnick, who was chosen as the team’s interim coach until the end of the season.

1 of 1 Erik Ten Hag could leave Ajax after five years — Photo: Getty Images Erik Ten Hag could leave Ajax after five years – Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United began a process of choosing their next coach back in November, when Ole Günnar Solskjaer was sacked. At the time, the board chose to look for an interim coach to lead the team until the end of the current season, while analyzing the market in search of the ideal name for a long contract, starting work only from 2022/23.

With Ralf Rangnick brought in as manager until the end of 2021/22, along with a contract as a technical consultant for a further two years, the club put the selection process into motion – which also started a series of rumors in the English press, that involved names like Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino. However, Ten Hag’s name has gained traction in recent months thanks to the good work at Ajax, especially with young players.