Manchester United coach reassures Bruno Fernandes after accident and indicates embezzlement against Liverpool

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United coach, spoke about the situation of Bruno Fernandes, who had an accident before training for the Red Devils

This Monday (18th), Bruno Fernandesmidfielder Manchester Unitedif involved in a traffic accident. In a press conference, coach Ralf Rangnick reassured, stating that the player is fine and has trained with the team later.

“He trained with the team. Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington (Manchester United CT). As far as I know, no one was hurt. He trained with the team and was fine and that’s why I think he’ll be fine for tomorrow’s game as well.”

The Red Devils face the Liverpool this Tuesday, at Anfield, at 16:00 (Brasília time), valid for the 30th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+. Ralf Rangnick also stated that Raphael Varane did not train with the rest of the squad and, with that, he must be absent in the classic.

“Varane did not train with the team. He went to the field with one of our recovery coaches but with care for injured players. We have the same situation that we had in the last two games”, said the German coach.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table with 54 points. The team competes for a spot in the next Uefa Champions League with tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham.