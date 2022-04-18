Manchester United meets ‘demand’ and prepares to pay R$ 10 million for new coach, says newspaper

Manchester United has set Erik Ten Hag as the name to be the manager next season

THE Manchester United defined Erik Ten Hag as the name to take over as coach next season. Now, the next step of red devils is to announce the coach.

For this, the Old Trafford club works to pay the Dutchman’s severance pay. The British will have to pay 2 million euros, around R$ 10 millionto the ajax.

The length of the contract is still unknown. According to the newspaper The Guardian, there is the option to sign for three seasons with the clause of one more or directly until 2026.

In addition, Ten Hag ‘demanded’ United to bring in his coaching staff. Mitchell van der Gaag would arrive as a technical assistant.

With the details agreed, the manager would go on to be United’s fifth name in less than a decade since his retirement. Sir Alex Ferguson.

So far, the red devils had David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnickcurrent commander.

Manchester United will face the clash against The Liverpool, this Tuesday (19), in one of the greatest classics of the Premier League. The game will take place at Anfield, starting at 4pm, and will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.