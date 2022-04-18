Marine Le Pen accused of personally embezzling €140,000 from European coffers

A report by the European Union’s anti-fraud office revealed this weekend by the newspaper “Mediapart”, shows that the French justice, at the request of the European authorities, is investigating the embezzlement of 140 thousand euros, allegedly embezzled by Marine Le Pen herself, while she was an MEP.

This sum added to the deviations of other MEPs from the National Front, including his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, total more than 600 thousand euros. The deviations are now being investigated by the French authorities.

In addition to funds diverted to pay National Front party workers in France, this report alleges that Marine Le Pen presented fictitious accounts to be reimbursed by European institutions, as well as multiple conflicts of interest.

The candidate has already responded through her lawyers, questioning “the coincidence” of the publication of the Mediapart article, at a time when the campaign for the second round of the French elections is in full swing.

This is a stumbling block for Marine Le Pen, who begins a period of retreat today to prepare for the April 20 debate with Emmanuel Macron, the only debate in the second round of the elections. In this clash, the two candidates will try to convince the most undecided voters.

A recent poll shows that currently President Emannuel Macron collects 55.5% of the voting intentions, while Marine Le Pen holds 45.5% of the preference of the French.

On the left, where all the candidates were beaten in the first round, the Socialist Party wants to talk to France Insubmissa, by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, to prepare the legislative elections that take place in June.

“I’m ready for a dialogue, as long as it’s not a TV-only poker game.“, said Olivier Faure, first secretary of the PS, in a direct message to Jean-Luc Melénchon.