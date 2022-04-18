Marvel Reveals Big Secret About The Darkhold

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the first MCU movie that will directly connect to a Marvel Studios production on Disney Plus, in this case, WandaVisionthe studio’s first series on streaming.

After all, Marvel’s proposal with its Disney Plus series has always been clear: series that would take place entirely within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, influencing and being influenced by other productions, whether movies or series.

WandaVision it was our first experience with these MCU series, being a great success. Now, with the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe series will have its direct continuation.

And along with this continuation, elements from the series will also be revisited in the film, such as the evil and dangerous book of dark magic Darkhold, which is in Wanda’s possession and must lead the sorceress to evil paths.

But Marvel Studios head of props Russell Bobbitt, in an interview with the Phase Zero podcast, revealed some production secrets about the book.

He revealed that the entire design and everything about the book came from the Doctor Strange 2 team, which he used in WandaVision and “returned to them” as the book would play a bigger role in the film’s plot than the series:

“The book of Darkhold came from the [equipe de suporte do Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura]. How do we evaluate this, [perguntamos] ‘Where is there more screen time to [o Darkhold]?’ And in terms of history, it would have a bigger influence on [Doutor Estranho 2] than ours in our program. So yes, we collaborate. We did it together. In fact, they made it for me, sent it to me, I used it and returned it to them.”

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

