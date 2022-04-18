Master for what? Almost all of Calleri’s goals in São Paulo have just one touch of the ball | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s lone goal in the defeat to Flamengo, last Sunday, was Jonathan Calleri’s 12th of the season. And it was in a way that has become a habit for the striker: with just one touch of the ball.

Of the 12 goals that Calleri scored in 2022, 11 were scored with first-class touches. The exception happened in the duel against Corinthians, for the group stage of the Paulista Championship. On the occasion, the Argentine gave two touches (dominated and submitted).

– He is a player 9. Technically he is a good player, but he is a goal scorer. Calleri is an area player, he doesn’t want to go out so much, he doesn’t want to float so much. It’s for him to be the reference when he plays. He has good aerial play, but he has presence in the area, a guy who is always there – said Rogério Ceni at a press conference after the victory over Corinthians, for Paulistão.

1 of 3 Calleri Rodinei São Paulo Flamengo — Photo: Andre Durão Calleri Rodinei São Paulo Flamengo — Photo: Andre Durão

And the presence of the area mentioned by Rogério Ceni is explained during the games. All 12 of Calleri’s goals were scored from inside the area, whether with a head, right leg or even a bicycle. The only way the striker has yet to score is with his left leg.

See below the origin of Calleri’s 11 goals with just one touch:

Guarani: head

head Red Bull Bragantino: head

head Black Bridge: right leg kick

right leg kick Holy Water: bicycle goal (right leg)

bicycle goal (right leg) St Bernard: right leg kick

right leg kick palm trees: penalty goal and another right leg

penalty goal and another right leg Athletic: two goals, after a right leg kick and a header goal (remember in the video below)

two goals, after a right leg kick and a header goal Flamengo: head

Calleri’s goalscoring phase places the player as an isolated top scorer (and by far) in the squad. Luciano, vice-top scorer in the season, scored just three goals – nine less than his companion.

For comparison, São Paulo’s top scorer last season was Pablo, who moved to Athletico. In the whole year, he scored 13 goals in 38 matches played. Calleri, in turn, needed 19 games to score the 12 in 2022.

The Argentine can match the number next Wednesday, at 19:30, against Juventude, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, away from home. Ceni didn’t give any clues if he will put starters or reserves in the confrontation.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

Touch Calleri who is a goal! Argentine scores 3 times in São Paulo’s debut in the Brazilian

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!