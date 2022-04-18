Maycon celebrates good start of Brazilian Corinthians and defends Du Queiroz

THE Corinthians adds two victories in two games of the Brazilian Championship, over Botafogo, by 3 to 1, and, last Saturday, 3 to 0 against Avaí. For midfielder Maycon, this move is very important, especially when playing good games at home.

“The Brazilian Championship is very difficult, we know that every point is important, especially the victories at home, which is a place where we have to keep this tradition in the competition during the year. It is a long championship, but we are interested in Corinthians will go in to win all the games, so there’s a very large cast in the squad and everyone is having the opportunity to always be the best 11 possible in the game”, said the player in the mixed zone, after the triumph over the Island Lion.

Rotation has been important for Vítor Pereira’s squad, as many players are over 30 years old, and may have a different recovery than younger ones, and also because of the extensive game schedule. Maycon took the opportunity to talk about his physical condition, which has been carefully worked out.

“I’m not 100% physically, but I’m very close to it already, I think the commission is doing a very well-done job to preserve me and so that I can play as many games and minutes as they think it’s necessary for me not to have any type of injury, which, then, would complicate a lot. Of course, we want to play the 90 minutes, but we also have to understand the phase asks for that, it asks for a little patience, so that we can be 100% “, said.

Finally, the player took the opportunity to praise his teammate Du Queiroz, Filho do Terrão, as well as him, who has been evolving in recent matches, especially after his arrival in the sector – Du also praised Maycon.

“Queiroz is a great player, he’s a boy who comes from the base, I think he has a lot to evolve, he’s evolving. I think you have to give him time too. I didn’t see the criticism, but a player who comes from the base has to understand that Corinthians is like that, the fans also have to have a little patience, because not everyone can arrive and play in the best possible way. representing millions of fans, it’s a very big demand, but he’s doing very well. Corinthians will still have a lot to gain from him”, he concluded.

