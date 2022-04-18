Mayra Aguiar guarantees seven times, and Brazil adds 16 medals at the Judo Pan | judo

Brazilian judo once again showed its dominance in the Americas during the Judo Pan this weekend in Lima, Peru. In individual disputes, he won 15 medals, seven golds, five silvers and three bronzes. One of the highlights of the second day of competition, on Saturday night, was Olympic medalist Mayra Aguiar winning the seventh championship. In the mixed team competition, this Sunday, green and yellow gold with 4 to 0 over Cuba in the final.

Owner of three Olympic bronze medals, Mayra Aguiar added another record to her collection by winning her seventh Pan-American title and becoming the most successful Brazilian judoka in this competition. The judoka, who is only competing in her second post-Tokyo competition, won all her fights in Lima by ippon.

– I didn’t know there were seven, I wasn’t counting. I’m very happy, it’s a very relevant number. We’ve been on this journey for years, since we were 14 with the Brazilian team, playing for titles, competitions. So, I’m very happy for this more gold. It motivates me a lot. It was my second post-Olympic competition, I hadn’t competed in a long time. It’s great to be able to reach the top of the podium, it’s very exciting for the next competitions of the year. I must have four or five by the end and I leave here very excited – assessed Mayra, who is 30 years old and is going to her fifth Olympic cycle.

There were six medals on Friday, the first day of individual competition, and nine on Saturday, the last day. In the two-rep weight division, Jéssica Lima (gold) and Rafaela Silva (bronze) had the best 57kg result since 2013; Guilherme Schimidt (gold) and Vinícius Panini (silver) doubled in the 81kg; Eric Takabatake (gold) and Willian Lima (bronze) also made it to the 66kg podium; and Luana Carvalho (silver) and Maria Portela (bronze) on the 70kg podium.

Newcomer Amanda Lima was another highlight of the competition, beating more experienced athletes and winning the title in the light category (48kg). The last 48kg to climb to the top of the podium at the Pan was Sarah Menezes, in 2016. Brazil still won gold with Larissa Pimenta (52kg) and Beatriz Souza (+78kg). The silver came with Panini (81kg), Marcelo Gomes (90kg), Rafael Buzacarini (100kg), Rafael Silva (+100kg) and Luana Carvalho (70kg). Rafaela Silva (57kg), Willian Lima (66kg) and Maria Portela (70kg) took bronze.

On Sunday, Brazilian judo won for the third time the title of Pan-American champion for mixed teams (2019, 2020 and 2022). The final was against Cuba and the victory was an indisputable four to zero. Beatriz Souza (+70kg) beat Naomis Elizarde by ippon. Marcelo Gomes (90kg) beat Isael Diaz with a waza-ari. Maria Portela (70kg) defeated Yusmari Reyes Laffita by ippon. Juscelino Nascimento Jr. (90kg) surpassed Andy Granda in penalties.