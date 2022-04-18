Meat is even more expensive in BH, research shows

According to the survey, the kilo of pork chops and the kilo of rump has the greatest variation in butchers in Belo Horizonte. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The increases in the prices of beef, pork and chicken have made consumers from Belo Horizonte adapt to the financial reality and face yet another challenge for their pockets and tables. The most recent survey carried out by Mercado Mineiro shows large variations in the price of meat, with values ​​that can exceed 270%.

The survey was carried out in 39 establishments in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, between April 12 and 15. For the economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro and the ComOferta application, Feliciano Abreu, consumers should be aware of price variations between one establishment and another.

“Meat prices are at very high levels, so the consumer has to research, pay attention to offers and buy where there is the best cost-benefit in terms of quality and price”, points out the economist.

Rise in meat prices

According to the survey, the average price of a kilo of pork chops and a kilo of rump were the meats with the highest increases, recording 2.5% and 2.15%, respectively. The kilo of pork chops rose from R$17.68 to R$18.12. The average price per kilo of rump went from R$ 48.50 to R$ 49.54.

Among other beef, the kilo of the breast rose 1.44%, and the average price, which was R$ 45.66, went to R$ 46.32. The kilo of counter-fil increased 0.88%, going from R$ 50.48 to R$ 50.92.

The prices of some pork meats also showed a slight increase in the last month. According to the survey, the average price of the sirloin cup rose from R$16.89 to R$17.23, an increase of 2%.

The bone-in ham presented an increase of 1.97%, from R$15.46 to R$15.76. The fillet tenderloin went from R$19.66 to R$20.00, an increase of 1.74%.

For those who need to save, proteins are still the best option. According to the survey, the price of chicken has remained stable in the last month. The kilo of the cooled wing rose from R$ 16.00 to R$ 16.21, up 1.30%. The kilo of chicken bread, which cost R$ 7.02, went to R$ 7.09, that is, 0.95% more expensive.

The little heart kilo was 0.78% more expensive, an increase from R$26.82 to R$27.03. The kilo of cooled breast had the smallest increase, rising from R$ 14.51 to R$ 14.60, that is, 0.61% more expensive.

Price variation up to 278%

In addition to worrying about rising prices, consumers also need to pay attention to the difference found in prices. Housekeeper Regina da Silva, 58, says that she varies from establishment to establishment, always looking for the best prices. “I go to one, I go to the other, whichever has the best price I buy. But sometimes it pays off, sometimes not, it depends a lot”, she said.

According to the Mercado Mineiro survey, the kilo of picanha and pork chops were the cuts with the greatest variations between one establishment and another, registering, respectively, 278% and 274% of difference.

The kilo of picanha can go from R$ 49.99 to R$ 189.00. The steak can be found from R$11.99 to R$44.95 a kilo.

A kilo of rump can cost from R$39.49 to R$94.95, a difference of 140%. A kilo of filet mignon can cost from R$ 49.99 to R$ 119.00, a variation of 138%.

The titty, with a variation of 133%, can be found from R$38.49 to R$89.95 per kilo. A kilo of rump kernels ranges from R$ 40.99 to R$ 94.95, a difference of 131% between one establishment and another. The kilo of sirloin ranges from R$39.99 to R$89.95, a variation of 124%.

In pork meats, the variation is also significant. The kilo of bacon for crackling can be found in the price of R$ 13.95 to R$ 34.80, a difference of 149%. Pork ribs were found to range from R$14.95 to R$34.95, that is, a 133% difference.

With a variation of 114%, a kilo of tenderloin can cost from R$13.95 to R$29.99. A kilo of chilled boneless ham costs from R$ 12.95 to R$ 25.00, a difference of 93%.

Of the chicken variations, the option that presented the greatest increase was the kilo of chicken bread, with a variation of 141%, from R$ 4.55 to R$ 10.99. A kilo of cooled breasts costs from R$11.99 to R$21.90, a difference of 82%.

Already the kilo of the cooled wing can be found from R$ 13.75 to R$ 24.95, a difference of 81%. The kilo of the thigh and drumstick can range from R$ 9.95 to R$ 17.95, 80% of the difference. The kilo of chilled chicken had the smallest variation between establishments, ranging from R$ 8.99 to R$ 15.50, a variation of 72%.

Impact on the table

With the rise in meat prices, Regina has alternated between several options for the meals of the day, opting for the most affordable prices. She says that due to the high cost, red meat is not a priority lately. “I’ve been buying more chicken and sometimes fish, the red meat has gone up too much, I can’t eat red meat every day. The price of everything is absurd.”, she says.

She says that other options to complement the meals have been soy and eggs. “We don’t have the option, we’re not eating meat anyway. The Brazilian people are struggling to put food on the table since everything is very expensive. .

For housewife Rita Valria Ferreira, 58, the costs are also affecting meals. She says that she hoped that with Holy Week, a period when many faithful stop consuming red meat, prices would drop a little, but that was not the reality she found in the establishments.

“I buy a ham, cook it, add a vegetable”, he tells how he has alternated meals. “Beef is very expensive, isn’t it!? The prices aren’t going down. The way to make an omelet is to buy chicken breast, which is cheaper. Every day I make a little something and that’s how I take it,” says Rita.

Unlike Regina, who seeks to research prices at different butchers, Rita says she prefers to buy her meat always at the same establishment. She says that, generally, when she looks for another butcher, she doesn’t see a significant difference in prices.

“I pay here at home once a month, so I end up buying it when it’s available. I don’t keep looking for an offer at one butcher shop or another. When I run out, I go back and buy it to last a few more days”, he says. “And it’s not making much difference in the places, it seems that everything has one price. It’s not worth walking”, he adds.

