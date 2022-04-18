Meghan takes star make-up artist on trip to Europe – Metro World News Australia

Meghan Markle took her trusted makeup artist Daniel Martin on her latest international trip. She accompanied Prince Harry during a trip to Europe, more precisely to the Dutch city of The Hague, where another edition of the Invictus Games took place, the international sporting competition founded by Prince Harry for wounded soldiers and veterans.

The trip to the Netherlands took place from April 16 to 22, but before arriving in the country, Meghan and Harry had a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in England. They also took the opportunity to reunite with Harry’s father, Prince Charles. A spokesperson for the Sussexes would not confirm whether they had met Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles’ wife.

Meghan’s makeup artist Daniel Martin arrived in The Hague days before the Duchess and has won her admiration since the royal wedding in 2018 by creating her natural makeup. The Seattle-born makeup artist has long been friends with Meghan after meeting while she was filming the series ‘Suits’ in Toronto in 2011.

Daniel is known for being the makeup artist for other stars such as ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ actress Michelle Yeoh, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Elizabeth Moss, supermodel’s ‘Frank’ Maggie Gyllenhaal. Olivia Palermo, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, among others.

Last Friday, the 15th, he posted a Story on his Instagram account showing an Invictus Games banner and wrote: “Are you ready?”.

This is the first time since leaving the UK in early 2020 that Meghan Markle has returned to Europe. We know that she and Harry left their roles as members of the British Crown and have since been residing in the United States, California.