+Millionaire: government authorizes new Caixa lottery that will pay R$ 10 million; understand

Caixa Econômica Federal will have a new lottery: the +Millionária. The authorization for the 9th type of Caixa contest, on April 13, was published in the Official Gazette on Monday (18).

According to the publication, the date for the first tender will still be defined by Caixa.

How will the +Millionaire

Each wheel will have two matrices from which players can select at least six numbers from Matrix I (between 1 and 50) and two from Matrix II (between 1 and 6). The minimum bet will cost R$6.

In the new lottery, six numbers in Matrix I and two numbers in Matrix II will be drawn at a frequency still to be defined by Caixa, but at least once a week. “The bets that contain the number of correct predictions established for each prize bracket are considered winners”, it was published in the Official Gazette.

Read more:

In addition to the prize for the correct answers of all the selected numbers, bets that, although they have not matched any number in Matrix II, contain six, five or four hits in Matrix I, are also considered winners.

As with Mega-sena, if there are no winning bets in the first prize bracket, the prize amount will be accumulated for the subsequent contest.

The prize for the first contest has not yet been announced, but the ordinance defines that a minimum amount of R$ 10 million must be allocated to the first prize.

9 ways to turn your Income Tax into cash: a free eBook shows you how – go here!

Related