Ministry of Health announces the end of the health emergency due to Covid-19 in Brazil

In a national radio and TV speech, carried out last night, Sunday (17), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end in Brazil of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) because of the pandemic of Covid-19. According to Queiroga, the adoption of the measure was only possible thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the wide vaccination coverage, with 73% of the population with the complete scheme, and the assistance capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The minister also stated that a normative act will be published in the coming days with the rules for this measure. Queiroga also highlighted that the extinction of Espin does not mean the end of Covid-19 in Brazil. “We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to take all the necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution,” Marcelo said in his speech.

It is worth noting that The Ministry of Health does not have the competence to decree the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, determined March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO). Therefore, the classification of the global situation has not changed. Last week, the WHO even met to discuss the change from a pandemic to an endemic Covid-19, but the technicians evaluated that it is not yet the moment. Around here, President Jair Bolsonaro had been defending the end of Espin.

With the end of Espin, published in February 2020, a few days after the WHO declared an international public health emergency, some government positions on the fight against Covid-19 should be reviewed. The Ministry estimates that more than 2,000 standards fall throughout Brazil, such as permission to buy medicines and medical supplies without biddingin addition to the emergency use of some products, like the coronavac vaccine. Information gathered by TV Globo, points out that the government can establish a period, from 30 to 90 days, for public bodies to adapt. That is, the current measures may not come into force immediately with the publication of the new ordinance. Do you agree with the government measure? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link