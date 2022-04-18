National Health Council – Rights for Covid victims and adequate funding for SUS will be themes of the 329th Ordinary Meeting, in Porto Alegre

The National Health Council (CNS) will hold the 329th Ordinary Meeting, on April 27 and 28, at Porto Alegre City Council, during the programming of the Resistance Social Forum (FSR), which will take place in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

On the first day of the meeting, starting at 9 am, the agenda will include discussions on rights for family members and victims of Covid-19 in Brazil, with the participation of Lucia Souto, national health counselor who chairs the Brazilian Center for Health Studies (Cebes ) and integrates the Frente pela Vida and Paola Falceta, president of the Association of Victims and Families of Victims of Covid-19 (Avico).

National health counselors will also be expected to discuss matters related to the 5th National Conference on Mental Health (CNSM), which will take place between November 8 and 11, processes for authorization and renewal of undergraduate courses in the health area and preparation for the 17th Conference National Health in 2023.

On 04/28, at 9 am, the meeting will resume with the agenda on adequate and sufficient funding for the SUS, with the participation of Bruno Moretti, economist and advisor to the Federal Senate and coordinators and consultants of the Intersectoral Committee on Budget and Financing (Cofin) of the CNS.

On the same day, at 10:45 am, counselors and national health counselors debate actions for the International Day of Remembrance of Victims of Illness and Accidents at Work, celebrated on April 28. Check the preliminary agenda for the meeting.

Know more:

What: 329th Ordinary Meeting of the CNS

When: April 27th and 28th

Schedule: 9 am to 5 pm and 9 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Porto Alegre City Council, Plenary Ana Terra