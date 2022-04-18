Netflix debuts revealing documentary on the rise and fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Racist practices and the glorification of the bully are some of the themes addressed in the production.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Abercrombie & Fitch conquered the malls in America — at a time when malls were, par excellence, the place for socializing among young people, and the place to buy the trend pieces of the moment. But just as it grew immensely at this stage, the brand also quickly failed and ended up admitting that it was implementing racist practices.

A new Netflix documentary, about an hour and a half long, chronicles the recent history of Abercrombie & Fitch. it’s called “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” and premieres this Tuesday, April 19.

The company was founded in 1892. Originally, it was aimed at men of social elites who wanted more sporty pieces — former US President Teddy Roosevelt and celebrated writer Ernest Hemingway, for example, were regular customers.

It came to be seen as an old-fashioned brand, until in the early 1990s CEO Mike Jeffries decided to completely revitalize Abercrombie & Fitch. According to the documentary, he began to cross the imagination of the upper social classes of designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren with the more sensual side of the image of Calvin Klein.

The image that Abercrombie & Fitch started to sell was that of models mainly men, semi-nude and muscular. It was a campaign aimed at white America, appealing to the status, ostentation and sporting connections of young people who wanted to be popular at school, to the “jocks”. The result: the brand was consolidated. Although the pieces might not be out of this world, as Alan Karo, the company’s marketing and advertising executive, admits in the documentary.

“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” was directed by Alison Klayman and includes interviews with several people who worked for the company during this period. “They literally made a lot of money selling clothes. But advertising them without clothes”, says, in turn, a former model of the brand, Bobby Blanski.

All the models were Caucasian, as were the shop assistants. They couldn’t wear dreadlocks, men couldn’t have gold necklaces. Very few employees were non-Caucasian—those who weren’t worked replenishing warehouses or later hours.

The stores became known for loud electronic music and a huge aroma of the brand’s perfumes. Several models became future celebrities. Channing Tatum, Ashton Kutcher, Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence are on that list.

The company had a strategy of using the most popular types from each college—usually linked to the fraternities—as potential promoters. It was the same logic put into practice today with digital influencers. The homoerotic aura present in some of the brand’s campaigns is also addressed in the documentary.

But Abercrombie & Fitch ended up tasting its own poison by becoming connoted with the “jocks”, the most popular, sporty and often arrogant boys and even bullies of each high school. in the first “Spider man” with the actor Tobey Maguire, in 2002, his bully, Flash Thompson, appears dressed in clothes of the brand. In the same year, Abercrombie & Fitch used yet another old-fashioned slogan in an ironic way, but the message “Wong Brothers Laundry Service — Two Wongs Can Make It White” was met with protests outside stores by the Asian community in the US. It was even the focus of an episode of the show “60 Minutes”, causing a public relations disaster.

The practices within the company were also considered so discriminatory that there was even a legal process. Abercrombie & Fitch reached an agreement after paying 40 million dollars (equivalent to 37 million euros). They also agreed to change their recruiting and marketing practices, eventually admitting, without doing so, that they were wrong in what they were doing. And time took care of reducing the influence and impact of the brand. This whole story is told in the documentary that you can now see on Netflix.

Click on the gallery to learn more about the news from streaming platforms (and television channels).