Netizens complain of difficulty in withdrawing values

Since its launch, the FGTS application has facilitated the withdrawal of resources by workers, who no longer have to face queues at banks to move money from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). However, not everything seems to be working properly these last few days.

User reports on the internet point to a series of recurring flaws in the government tool. The most common include a virtual queue to access the system, information errors and bugs.

The increase in accesses may be associated with the extraordinary lootwhich will start on Wednesday, the 20th. With this, many workers want to access the balance to know how much they will redeem in the new type of fund redemption.

Check out some of these complaints made on Twitter below:

Anyone else having a problem with the FGTS app? My accounts are gone even my active account.@Cashier — Camila (@Camila_Lima2022) April 10, 2022

Heads up @Cashier my fgts is gone!

As well ? It’s gone??? — NEIDINHAARAUJO (@ josineidegomes9) April 10, 2022

Since 7 am trying to enter the FGTS app and I always get this same error and I go back to the queue, anyone else with this problem??? pic.twitter.com/mDQ2QAbbcj — Alegario (@boteessemn) April 18, 2022

The busy citizen: I’m going to download the fgts app to avoid wasting time in line. The government: what if we line up on the app? TNC pic.twitter.com/O21CJOdtbk — Eddy_GrdNC (@EddyGrdo) April 11, 2022

New FGTS 2022 withdrawal

Caixa Econômica Federal will start the withdrawal extraordinary FGTSalso called emergency loot 2022, from the 20th of April. The funds will be released according to the month of birth of the worker.

Each beneficiary will be able to withdraw the amount of R$ 1 thousand, even if the available balance is greater. Whoever has less than the limit range, the amount corresponding to the linked account will be released. Whoever has R$ 500 will have this amount available, for example.

The credits of the values ​​will be made through digital savings accountwith movement through Caixa Tem application. It is worth remembering that this type of FGTS withdrawal 2022 was proposed to stimulate the economy. It is estimated that more than 40 million people have access, with an amount of R$ 30 billion to be released.