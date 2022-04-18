new lottery modality should take place in May

The federal government, through the Ministry of Economy, authorized today a new type of contest for the Federal Lottery. The + Millionaire will be drawn at least once a week and will go into effect from May, but the exact date of the first draw has not yet been set.

To play in + Millionaire, the player must choose a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 numbers in a matrix that goes from 01 to 50. He must also choose a minimum of two and a maximum of six numbers in the second matrix, which will from 1 to 6. Bets will be combinations of the picks in the two matrices.

The price of the simple bet, that is, whoever plays six numbers in matrix 1 and two in matrix 2, will be R$ 6.

Those who match all the numbers in both matrices will be winners of the total prize. However, there are still nine other award possibilities. The lowest will pay R$ 6 to whoever hits two numbers in matrix 1 and one in matrix 2.

The exact amount predicted for the total prize of the first + Millionaire draw was not disclosed. However, the ordinance defines that the minimum amount of R$ 10 million must be allocated to the first prize.

In the new contest, there will also be the possibility to play the “stubborn”. In this modality, the bettor competes with the same numbers for a few consecutive contests.

At Mega-Sena, stubbornness can be valid for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests. As for the + Millionaire, the number of contests for which the bet will be valid has not yet been defined.