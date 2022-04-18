New riots after anti-immigration demonstration in Sweden

A plan by a far-right group to publicly burn copies of the Quran sparked violent clashes with counter-protesters on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Violent clashes broke out in Norrköping on Sunday between police and protesters protesting a far-right group, leaving three injured, police said in a statement.

“Police fired several warning shots. Apparently three people were hit when the projectiles ricocheted and are being treated at the hospital,” he added.

The three injured, whose state of health is unknown, are also “detained as suspects” of having committed crimes, he added.

The incidents erupted after a demonstration by the anti-immigration and anti-Islam movement “Hard Line”, led by Danish-Swedish citizen Rasmus Paludan, who is on a tour of Sweden that has led to several clashes, and police and counter-protesters in recent days.

On Thursday and Friday, around 12 police officers were injured in clashes with participants in counter-demonstrations against Paludan. Several protests broke out on Saturday in different districts of Malmö, where protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police.

Law enforcement officials had previously indicated that “there were fires in several places during the night in Malmö”.

Several containers were set on fire, as well as a bus and a car. There are about 20 complaints of vandalism and some people were slightly injured, Swedish police said.

Paludan has indicated that he wants to demonstrate in two other cities, but these demonstrations have not received authorization from the police.