New teaser for season 11, final part!

Aunt Carol is preparing something in the first clip from the final season premiere of The Walking Dead . The Season 11 premiere put Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on the road on a last-minute mission to save Alexandria.

The season 11B premiere saw Maggie go to war with Leah (Lynn Collins) by Meridian. In the season 11C premiere, which airs in October, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes care of Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) while something is moving within the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth citizens are angered by Connie’s scathing news (Lauren Ridloff) exposing Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) and his mother, Governor Pamela.

When does walking dead season 11 return?

Season 11 returns in October.

Where to watch the walking dead 11×17?

By Star+ in Brazil. However, the episode only returns in October. Likewise, the other episodes are available.

Series derived from the walking dead?

yes, at the moment Fear The Walking Dead returns this Sunday. The series presents part B of its seventh season. In addition, other spinoffs are on the way.

Maggie and Negan continue the walking dead season 11 ep 17?

Beforehand, both are present in the current season. That is, this season, both characters have a key role in the series finale.

How does the walking dead end?

