Neymar counters ex-So Paulo defender: ‘Tired of ex-player who speaks m.’

photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP Neymar is having a good time at Paris Saint-Germain, being decisive in the team’s victories

Brazilian striker Neymar started the day by rebutting criticism he received from former winger Fbio Aurlio, who played for So Paulo and Liverpool (among others) and criticized the performance of the Paris Saint-Germain player. Fbio Aurlio said that if he were Neymar he would be “disappointed” that he never won the Ballon d’Or and even compared him to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The PSG star – who

The former fullback’s criticisms were published in an exclusive interview goal. In the conversation, Fbio Aurlio listed reasons that could explain why the athlete has not yet won the Ballon d’Or.

“I always say that if I were him, I would be very disappointed. The ambitions he has and the quality and talent he has, the fact that he never won a Ballon d’Or seems wrong,” he said.

“Maybe some things are more important to him than football. You see (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Messi, they were there at the top level 10 to 15 years, and you never heard of problems off the field, but Neymar is always involved. in things like that,” he added.

Neymar didn’t let it go and, in a video posted on Instagram, said: “Tired of these former players who open their mouths to talk… Five minutes of interview and they only talk about the lives of others”.

photo: reproduction Neymar listed his achievements in Instagram stories

Fbio started his football career at the base of So Paulo. His next destination was Valencia, Spain, where he was a two-time champion of La Liga and champion of the UEFA Cup in 2004.

Two years later, he was hired by Liverpool and did not have the expected performance, as he suffered several injuries in the six years he stayed in England.

On his return to Brazil, he defended the colors of Grmio and participated in some matches for the Brazilian National Team.