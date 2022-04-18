Neymar reverses Brazilian after career criticism

After scoring in yesterday’s victory (17) for PSG in the derby against Olympique de Marseille, Neymar turned his attention to the critics. This morning, he took a swing at a fellow ex-Liverpool player who said he was disappointed in the Brazilian star’s career.

The comment in question came from Fábio Aurélio, who defended the Reds between 2006 and 2012. On Instagram, Neymar published a print of a repercussion of the statement by the 42-year-old former side to ‘Goal.com’, mocking the opinion of ‘Mr. Fabio Aurelius’. He then published records of some of his career achievements on the ‘Wikipedia’ page.

Neymar reverses Brazilian ex-Liverpool who said he was worried about the PSG star’s career Image: Playback/Instagram

“I’m really disappointed, wow,” he added, with ironic crying emojis. “And I haven’t even put it all in yet,” he added. In the interview, the 42-year-old former full-back said that the Parisian team’s number 10 “is always involved” in off-field problems and expressed concern about the future of the ace.

“I always say that if I were him, I would be very disappointed. The ambitions he has, and the quality and talent he has, the fact that he never won a Ballon d’Or seems wrong,” he said. “He is a top player, but he could do more. He could manage his life better, especially considering the influence he has on the next generation of Brazilian players,” added Fabio.

Throughout his career, Neymar won 26 titles, according to the specialized website ‘Transfermarkt’. He was champion for the three teams he defended (Santos, Barcelona and PSG), in addition to having lifted cups with the Brazilian team and also having won the Puskás Award.

However, at 30 years old, the Brazilian ace has not yet been elected the best football player in the world. For all the expectation that one has on him, Neymar is always the target of demands. In France since 2017 as PSG’s main player, his relationship with the French media ranges from ironic cartoons to personal insults.