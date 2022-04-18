Nicole Kidman Stars in Series That Is a Feminist ‘Black Mirror’ Creative

A black woman becomes a bestseller and goes to meet Hollywood producers to negotiate the adaptation of her book. At the meeting, with white men, she discovers that the plan is not exactly an ordinary film adaptation, but a version in virtual reality that will make the viewer live one day in the skin of a black woman. Shocked by the proposal, she replies that the idea is nothing more than a grotesque manual along the lines of “racism for idiots”. But she’s no use complaining, no one else can hear her there. The voice is the first part of its gradual disappearance in the episode The Woman Who Disappearedfrom the miniseries Roar, launch of Apple TV+. Starring Issa Rae, the chapter travels through the mystery that made the young author invisible and inaudible to that world – in despair, the viewer imagines what it is like to be someone who is neither heard nor seen. What would a day in the life of a black woman be like? The answer is yes.

Based on the book of the same name by Cecelia Ahern, the eight-episode series tells a distinct story about women and their everyday afflictions, from racism to motherhood and emotional dependence, to the dilemmas of a character who , while dealing with her mother who has dementia, starts eating, literally, photographs – the strange act makes her relive memories she is afraid of losing. By mixing the idiosyncrasies of the female condition with fantasy and science fiction, the series is reminiscent of the popular black mirror – but with much more hopeful outcomes than Netflix’s tech dystopia.

In one of the most interesting episodes, actress Betty Gilpin plays a beautiful woman who agrees to be the “trophy” of a very rich man. For that, she is placed, also literally, in a support on the wall, where she can be admired by him and his visitors whenever the man wants. The plot alludes to women who unlearn to walk on their own two feet, depending emotionally and financially on their spouses. A curious portrait of a type of woman usually treated with contempt even by fiction.