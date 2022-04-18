Noriega evaluates Patrick de Paula’s start at Botafogo: ‘Extremely talented player, but still very peladeiro’

In two games, Patrick de Paula has not yet filled the eyes of the fans of the Botafogodespite having improved a little in the second half of the 3-1 victory over Ceará this Sunday (4/17), at Castelão. Maurício Noriegacommentator of SportTVanalyzed expectations on top of the steering wheel, the most expensive signing in Glorioso’s history.

– If he is going to play the role of an 8 shirt, he will be a player with a little more freedom than he had at Palmeiras. He’s an extremely talented player, but still very skinny, in the sense that he lacks a little more tactical awareness and a little more professional awareness. He’s a player who got into a lot of trouble off the field, nothing too heavy or scandalous, but situations of behavior, of a certain fascination with the early success in his career. This ended up shortening his time at Palmeiras, because he has football, including to interest clubs from abroad. – said Noriega in the “Exchange of Passes”, adding:

– It will depend on how he will face this situation at Botafogo, if there is an opportunity for him to really prove his ability or as a kind of, in quotes, relegation in his career, without any contempt for his situation or that of Botafogo, for being leaving a top shelf team in South America to a team that is trying to get back to being a protagonist.

Roger Floresanother commentator on the show’s bench, believes that the starring role that Patrick de Paula will have at Botafogo can “awakening” the new white shirt 8.

– Botafogo can help him, he’s close to family members, people who like him, there’s someone who can help him… Another thing that can help is his protagonism, he was hired to be a protagonist in Botafogo. The club gives the number 8 shirt, a role of organizer, which will have its own light, this can give greater responsibility. At Palmeiras, there were players with more names than him who could protect him from a mistake – analyzed Roger.