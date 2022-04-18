‘Nothing is fixed in football’

Team rubro-negro defeated São Paulo 3-1 this Sunday (17) and won the first in the Brasileirão

This Sunday (17th), the Flamengo defeated São Paulo 3-1for the 2nd round of the Brazilian championship and won the first victory in the competition.

After the match, coach Paulo Sousa spoke about the ”fight” for the title in the red-black goal between Hugo Souza it’s the ”newcomer” Santoscontracted with the Atletico-PR.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

”In football, nothing is fixed. There are many variables that make you make decisions, especially regarding goalkeepers. Santos arrived in a process of almost three months where Hugo’s growth work, which only gives us more confidence, together with Santos. We talk to both”

”We know what our decisions are. But as I said, we have to count on everyone in the squad and at any time they have to be prepared to help us win,” the coach said at a press conference.

Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, to face the palm treesat Maracanã, in an early game of the 4th round of the Brasileirão.