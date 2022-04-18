Nubank is elected one of the best banks in the world by Forbes

With more than 50 million customers, the digital bank Nubank was elected one of the best banks in the world. And it was chosen as the best in all of Brazil. This is what a survey by the American magazine Forbes points out. Nubank occupies a prominent position for the fourth year in a row.

The magazine heard more than 45 thousand people worldwide. Among the reasons that highlight the digital bank is the ease of use of products and services. This is one of the goals of the digital bank: to reduce bureaucracy in the financial system.

World’s best

About to turn 9 years old, Nubank accumulates great titles. Being among the best in the world in such a short time is one of them. In addition to the products and services offered to customers, Nubank provides guidance to help Brazilians improve their financial lives.

Forbes recognition is another huge leap forward for digital banking. Since the publication is one of the most respected in the world. In the survey, in addition to being the best in Brazil, Nubank was also elected the best in Mexico.

The result is the result of a survey of people from 27 countries. Thus, in order to reach the final result with the list of the best in the world, Forbes asks customers about aspects related to trust in the bank, contract conditions, as well as service quality.

In other words, in all these points Nubank earned good grades. On Nubank’s blog, CEO and co-founder David Vélez highlighted that the survey is the result of special care taken by digital banking: “It’s proof that we put customers at the center of everything we do,” he said. The Forbes ranking is published once a year.