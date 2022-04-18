Obama’s New Netflix Show Is About The World’s Best Parks

In all, there are 5 episodes that focus on some of the most fascinating places on the planet, from California to Indonesia.

It premiered on Netflix on April 13 and the title is self-explanatory — it’s called “Our Great National Parks” and it’s a five-episode show narrated by former US President Barack Obama. It is a project by executive producer James Honeyborne, responsible for the acclaimed “Blue Planet II”.

The objective is to promote some of the best natural parks on the planet. Each episode centers on a location on a different continent — from the waters of Monterey Bay in California (USA) to the red soil of Tsavo National Park in Kenya.

The rainforests of Indonesia and the Patagonia region of Chile are other highlights. The episodes focus on animals, ecosystems and the importance of preserving them so that they remain fascinating places for generations to come. Also read the article from NiT about the film the Obamas are producing for Netflix with Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

