Of the 10 most profitable banks in the world, 4 are Brazilian | Economy

Financial information provider Economatica conducted a study on the profitability of large banks — those with more than $100 billion in assets — in 2021. Of the top ten on the list, four are Brazilian.

The ranking is led by the Americans Capital One (return on equity, ROE, 20.4%) and Ally Financial (ROE, 19.3%). In the sequence appear Santander Brazil (18.9%), the Canadian RBC (17.3%), Itau (17.3%), the American JP Morgan (16.9%), Bank of Brazil (15.7%), Bradesco (15.2%), the Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia (15.1%) and the American SVB Financial (15.0%).

1 of 1 Annual profit of the 4 largest banks — Photo: Economia g1 Annual profit of the 4 largest banks — Photo: Economia g1

Among the 39 banks in the ranking, the US leads the list with 19 institutions, followed by Brazil, Canada and the UK, with four banks each. Japan and South Korea have three banks, Spain and India have two banks and four other countries have one institution in this ranking.

Economatica also looked at the performance of these top-ranked banks over the past decade. While Itau, Bradesco and BB had a significant drop in ROE, Capital One, Ally Financial, JP Morgan, SBV Financial and Santander Brasil had a substantial increase.

“It is possible to observe that the difference in ROE between the most profitable banks and the others in 2010 was more distant in percentage terms, and, currently, they started to converge towards approximate values”, says the study.

The median profitability of the four Brazilian banks in 2021 was 16.5%, with a drop of 6.6 percentage points compared to 2010. Brazilians had a sequence of growth from 2016 to 2019, which was interrupted by the result of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and showed a recovery of 4.4 points last year.. Even so, Brazilians continue with higher returns than the 19 American banks on the list, whose median ROE is 11.8%.

The survey also compares the profitability of the four large Brazilian banks with 20 other smaller domestic institutions. If in large companies the ROE is 16.5%, in smaller ones it is 12.5%.