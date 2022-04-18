Oliver Kahn ‘vetoes’ Haaland at Bayern Munich and explains why

Bayern Munich General Manager Oliver Kahn has closed the doors to Erling Haaland at the club

Played by European giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Erling Haaland You still haven’t decided what your future will be. However, he knows one club that will not enter the race for his signing.

In an interview with sport1, Oliver Kahna legendary former German goalkeeper and current general manager of the Bavarians, revealed that the Bavarian team will not enter the dispute for the Norwegian top scorer in the Borussia Dortmund.

“We wouldn’t be doing our job properly if we weren’t looking at a young striker like him. He’s an excellent striker and a player of great interest for the future. But in financial terms it is beyond our capabilities“, said the manager.

With a contract until June 2023 with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland is unlikely to remain at the German club at the end of the current season. Mino Raiolathe player’s agent, is looking for a new destination for the attacker and is already talking to suitors.

Real Madrid appears as the main interested party. The team from the Spanish capital is looking for the striker for the next season to form a popular attack together with Kylian Mbappeanother meringue craving.

However, the Spaniards are not alone in the dispute. Paris Saint-Germain, with the possibility of losing Mbappé, are also targeting the striker. Manchester City run on the outside, but they also want the Norwegian.