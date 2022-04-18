Oscar-nominated actress Vanessa Kirby turns 34 today

Nominated for an Oscar for her work on “Pieces of a Woman”, actress Vanessa Kirby celebrates her 34th birthday today. According to numerous tributes, she is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation.

Kirby, known for her performance in films such as: “Me Before You”, “A Matter of Time” or in the series “The Crown”, has always sought to keep a little bit of herself hidden from public view and, with her 34 years old, continue to be a woman of many faces.

Actress Vanessa Kirby turns 34. (Photo: Playback/FilmLoverss)

Biography

Vanessa Kirby was born in London on April 18, 1988, her career spans a period of many different tastes in English history. She is not just an actress considered very talented, Kirby is seen as an inspiration, an icon and a reference woman in successful businesses.

When younger, the actress went to an all-girls private school and found in the theater a way to escape bullying. Soon, the stage became her home and, early in her career, she received three roles at the Octagon Theatre. In an interview with the New York Times, she stated that she learned a lot during her time there, including how to be independent.

But her early days in theatre, playing some of the more complex female characters like Rosalind in William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” ended up ruining her for other roles. None were actually yelling at her and they didn’t carry the same magic as Rosalind. “I could never find these roles on screen”said the actress.

Vanessa Kirby staging in a play. (Photo: Playback/Blog da Clara)

It was at that moment, then, that she decided to wait a while for the right role that would make her performance. “like flying when you step on stage”.

Vanessa started picking up smaller pieces in order to learn more about her craft. Including asking legends like Anthony Hopkins for advice on the set of “The Dresser” and watching Rachel McAdams on the set of “About Time.”

It was after this that she landed small roles in “Jupiter Ascending” and “Everest” in 2015. Then, a few more small roles like “Genius”, “Me Before You” and the series “The Frankenstein Chronicles”. It was in 2016 that Kirby achieved international success in a certain show.

Vanessa studied English at the University of Exeter, worked as a model and began her artistic career in theatre. At the invitation of theater director David Thacker, she joined the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art at the age of 21.

Kirby debuted as a film actress in the low-budget British drama “Love/Loss” (2010). He began to stand out when he joined the casts of the dramatic comedy “Questão de Tempo” (2013), the blockbuster “O Destino de Jupiter” (2015) and the novel “Como Eu Era Antes de Você” (2016). However, it was when she gave life to Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, in the famous series “The Crown”, in the period of 2016 and 2017, that her name was established internationally, being nominated for an Emmy and awarded at the BAFTA.

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. (Photo: Playback/Pinterest)

Vanessa Kirby describes her role as Princess Margaret as “the gift given to me”. Through this role she got her first BAFTA Award nomination in the second season.

In an interview with the Guardian she said that she used to keep a picture of the princess on the wall and used to look at her and ask herself: “What would Margaret do?” Playing the real princess was stressful. She had a panic attack on the plane while playing Margaret, worried about doing her justice.

After delivering a drama-laden performance as Margaret, Kirby turned to a genre he never thought he would be a part of.

Vanessa Kirby in “Hobbs & Shaw”. (Photo: Reproduction/TecMundo)

She co-starred, alongside Tom Cruise, in the action movie “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect” and, later, “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”; feature films that are obviously very male-oriented. However, she had no trouble being the strong woman in both.

Featured Photo: Vanessa Kerby in a scene from “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”. Reproduction / MAD FILMS