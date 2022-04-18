Oscars 2022: The 10 Most Memorable Dresses in Oscars History | Fashion

Countdown: the Oscars 2022, the biggest award in cinema, takes place next Sunday (27), in Los Angeles, from 21 pm. In addition to audiovisual productions, The Red carpet is another great highlight of the ceremony and always reserves incredible looks for us to sigh.

During its 93 years, many outstanding personalities – and extremely well dressed – paraded in the red carpet. Below, we recall the most iconic productions in history so you can get in the mood for the event in style. Spoiler: has Zendaya, Meryl Streep, Cher and much more!

The iconic pink dress, covered with sheer tulle and crystals, signed by the designer Irene G.was used by Diahann Carroll in the presentation of the Oscars, in 1969. Decades later, the play is still considered as one of the most incredible looks in the history of the awards.

We already warned you: there’s a double of Cher in this article. The older productions of the singer and actress have been commented on for many years, and they keep appearing around. This one, used in 1986, is a milestone not only in the event, but in the artist’s career. created by designer Bob Mackiethe look was designed to shock the guests and the organization of the ceremony, as Cher herself was upset that she had won the Best Actress category at Cannes, but had not even been nominated for an Oscar. It worked, right?

In 2017, Janelle Monae bet on a model from Elie Saab’s couture collection. Styled by Maeve Reilly, the piece worn by the singer and actress was covered in lace lines, with feather applications, sequins, beads and crystal stones. On her head, a jewel of Jennifer Behr finished the production. #chic

Also in 2017, the actress Viola Davis drew attention with a red dress, signed by the Italian Armanitailor-made for her.

In 2014, it was time to Lupita Nyong’o Cinderella-style sparkle in a candy blue pleated dress. The piece, custom-developed by prada, had a high neckline and a defined waist. In the details, delicate embroidery of gemstones made the production even more beautiful. Too much, huh?

And look at her again. Once again on the list of the most iconic dresses, Cher bet on a creation by the designer Bob Dicker in 1988. With transparencies, fringe applications and refined embroidery, the model is one of those pieces that are true works of art and continue to be commented on over the years.

Elected the best dressed woman of 2021 by the CFDA, Zendaya appeared on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2018, in a dress by the Italian designer. Giambattista Valli. Full of layers and with a side cutout, the brown look dressed the actress impeccably.

One of the most famous dresses in Oscar history (and which has even become a fantasy) is what Bjork used it in 2001, in the shape of a swan and signed by the Englishman Marjan Pejovski. You know what’s more curious? The singer didn’t limit the humor to the dress, and took eggs to distribute on the red carpet, turning everything into a big joke.

In the same year he won the prize for Best actress per “Johnny and June”Reese Witherspoon shone on the red carpet with a Dior vintage, 1955, mined in Paris. Princess-worthy look!

