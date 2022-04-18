Owner of the voice of “Never Enough”, from “The Greatest Showman”, gets a standing ovation on “Britain’s Got Talent”

An audition caught attention and went viral on the show “Britain’s Got Talent”, being played over 4.3 million times on YouTube. It’s the audition of the American singer Loren Allred, who traveled to England to show his face. Loren is the voice behind the performance of “Never Enough” in the musical film “The Greatest Showman” (2017) and sang precisely that song on the show.

“The Greatest Showman”starring Hugh Jackmanwas a box office success, but did not Loren Allred famous. She recorded the song for the film, but on-screen it was replaced by the actress. Rebecca Ferguson. What the audience saw on the scene was Rebecca voicing Loren. A little Hollywood trick. The song was listened to 430 million times on Spotify, but Loren remained anonymous.

“Some of you have heard my voice, but you don’t know my face. I sang ‘Never Enough’ in the movie ‘The Greatest Showman’. I was hired to do the lead voice for the actress so she could learn the songs, and it turned out that Rebecca Ferguson was like, ‘I think Lauren should sing it and I’ll voice it’. I was more comfortable singing backstage, but I feel like this song was made for me and I’m ready to put on a face for it. I’m here to do it,” she told her on “Britain’s Got Talent”.

this is not the first talent show in which Loren Allred try your luck. She was one of the participants of the 3rd season of “The Voice” in the United States. Loren competed on the team of Adam Levine and made it to the Top 20, when it was eliminated.