Palmeiras has a worrying ‘alert signal’ on in the Brasileirão before duels with Flamengo and Corinthians

Verdão stumbled in the first two rounds of the Brazilian Championship and will have two difficult matches ahead of him in the competition

After demonstrating a respectful performance in the Paulista championshipThe palm trees stumbled in the first two rounds of the Brazilian championship. The alviverde team hasn’t had such a bad start in the competition since the year they were last relegated.

In the debut, Palmeiras was defeated in the middle of Allianz Parque by the Ceará by 3 to 2. Last Saturday, the team led by Abel Ferreira was tied by 1 to 1 with Goiás. The last time Verdão added just one point in the first two rounds was in 2012.

On the occasion, the Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Portuguesain Pacaembu, and was surpassed by 1 to 0 by the Guild, at the Olympic. At the end of that year, Alviverde was relegated to Série B with two rounds to spare.

See the performance of Palmeiras in the first two rounds of the last few years:

2012: one draw and one defeat

2014: a victory and a defeat

2015: two draws

2016: a victory and a defeat

2017: a victory and a defeat

2018: a win and a draw

2019: a win and a draw

2020: two draws

2021: a victory and a defeat

2022: one draw and one defeat.

A curious detail is that Palmeiras did not get two wins at the beginning of the Brazilian in any of the last ten editions of the championship. In the years he won the title, in 2016 and 2016, he added three and four points, respectively, in those games.

In just two rounds, Verdão has already been leaked four times. Abel Ferreira knows that, to win the national competition, it is essential to have solidity at the rear. Before the start of the 2021 edition, the coach set the goal for the team to have the best defense in the championship.

Seeking to recover in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras returns to the field next Wednesday. The team led by Abel faces the Flamengoat Maracanã, at 19:30 (Brasília time), in an early match valid for the fourth round of Serie A.