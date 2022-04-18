Palmeiras midfielder celebrates goals and good performance for the Brazilian Under-17 Team

The Brazilian Under-17 team qualified for the final of the Montaigu Tournament 2022, played in France, after eliminating England on Saturday.

With two goals from Luis Guilherme and one from Endrick, both players from Palmeiras, the Brazilians won 3-0 and now face Argentina in the final, seeking to break a 38-year-old taboo without winning the competition.

At just 16 years old, attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme did not feel the weight of wearing Amarelinha’s number 10 shirt during the tournament. In addition to a good performance, the Palmeiras athlete scored two goals in the victory.

“I was very happy to have helped the team with the two goals. I knew that my moment would come. And I was able to help in this very difficult game, against a very qualified team, which is England. We knew how to suffer and everything worked out, we managed to come out with the classification”, celebrated the shirt 10 in an interview with CBF TV.

Now, Brazil and Argentina decide the Montaigu Tournament 2022, on Monday at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time).

“I think it will be a very difficult game. Argentina is also a very qualified team, but we are very well prepared. God willing, we will emerge champions”, concluded the shirt 10.

