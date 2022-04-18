Pandemic increases debt around the world and should reduce growth in the next three years, says IMF

THE severe recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic demanded a fiscal and revenue response from companies and families that significantly increased public and private indebtedness. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), such an increase in leverage is expected to reduce growth in advanced economies by 0.9% over the next three years, by 1.3% for emerging countries and could reach 9% for developing nations with weaker fiscal conditions. The recovery in the level of activity tends to be smaller where the increase in liabilities was concentrated in companies with vulnerable finances and people with low income, there is inefficiency to advance the insolvency of unviable firms and central banks had to raise interest rates quickly.

The crisis caused by covid-19 culminated in the expansion of private debt in global terms to the equivalent of 13% of global GDP in 2020, points out chapter 2 of the World Economic Perspective report. This fact reduced the speed of recovery of international aggregate demand due to some factors. One of them is that the substantial increase in corporate liabilities restricts the rate at which future investment loans can be obtained. Another element is that this situation generates a tightening of credit concession conditions for companies. In addition, excessively indebted companies are likely to devote much of their future income to paying off debts incurred in the past, which reduces the incentives for shareholders of these companies to devote resources to increasing gross fixed capital formation.

The IMF argues that companies with extremely high levels of debt need to restructure their liabilities or be liquidated in order to increase the circulation of credit for companies that can still recover. “Government support for companies should be limited to circumstances where there are clear market failures.” According to the Fund, it could be interesting to reduce the weight of these public expenditures by temporarily increasing taxes on “excessive profits” by companies.