Paulo Guedes heads to the US for IMF and World Bank meeting

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesembarks this Sunday, 17, for the U.S to attend the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The event takes place in Washington between the 17th and 23rd of April. On Wednesday, the G20 meeting is scheduled. The economic effects of the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic will be at the center of the debate. The representatives will also discuss the countries’ energy and food security, the debt crisis and the lack of resources of nations to identify, face and treat potential future pandemics. The creation of a fund to support vulnerable countries will be under discussion at the IMF.

Guedes will also have agendas with representatives of the private sector. According to the Ministry of Economy, the minister will present updated information on the recovery of the Brazilian economy, on the process of Brazil’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the progress of the reform agenda. THE special secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt, the secretary for International Economic Affairs, Erivaldo Alfredo Gomes, and the secretary for Foreign Trade, Lucas Ferraz, will accompany the head of the ministry.

*With information from Estadão Content