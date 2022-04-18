PBH calls for vaccination against flu and measles; coverage is below 5%

Belo Horizonte City Hall reinforced the influenza and measles vaccination campaign , since the coverage is well below expectations. So far, 4.1% of the target audience has been vaccinated against the flu, while only 2.9% of the people for whom the doses were intended have been immunized against measles in the capital.

According to the executive, people aged 60 and over and all health workers were summoned to be immunized against the flu. The group comprises about 590 thousand people from Belo Horizonte.

The Municipal Health Department reported that it will call the other groups that are part of the target audience in a staggered manner.

As for measles coverage, all groups defined by the Ministry of Health as priorities were summoned. They are: children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days and all health workers. In BH, the public represents approximately 250 thousand people.

Campaigns run until June 3

The flu and measles vaccination campaigns run until June 3. Vaccination locations and times for both campaigns should be checked on the City Hall portal. Click here to learn about the flu vaccination campaign and here for measles immunization details.

Through a note, the city government reinforced the “importance of keeping all vaccines up to date. The application of the two vaccines concomitantly is safe and there is no need to wait for a break.”